How to combat tiredness in pregnancy
  
You're not on your own
You're not on your own


As we've said, tiredness in pregnancy is totally normal so if you're starting to worry that you're on your own, take a breath, you're not!

The levels of tiredness that you experience can also change from trimester to trimester. It is most common to be feeling worn out in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy when your body is adapting to the changes.

But in the third trimester, the sheer weight of your baby can make things seem a lot harder and your energy levels drop. Again this is normal and nothing to worry about!

However if you think that your fatigue seems unusually extreme contact your GP immediately, it may be nothing but it is always good to check with your doctor or health supervisor.



