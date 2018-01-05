>
How to combat tiredness in pregnancy
  
Diet
Diet


As usual the things that you put into your body can dramatically affect how you feel on the outside, therefore if you want to have more energy it's best to eat foods that can provide you with that boost.

The main things that you need to make sure you are getting are:

  • Iron-rich foods, such as green veg, red meat, eggs, fish and beans.
  • Slow-release, fibre-rich foods such as oats, quinoa, brown bread and whole-grain cereals.
  • Water
  • Protein - meat, fish, eggs.
  • Vitamin C.
Although little treats like chocolate can act as a small pick-me-up, the effects are not long lasting so it's best to opt for slow energy releasing foods like pasta or rice.

Also eating little and often will keep your body ticking along all through the day, the less bloated you feel the less tired you will become.



