>
>
How to combat tiredness in pregnancy
  
Sleeping positions
In this article

Sleeping positions


Again if you're having trouble sleeping, with midnight trips to the toilet, cramps and a general feeling of discomfort making it near impossible, then changing the positions that you sleep in could help.

Being comfortable whilst pregnant can be a real problem, especially in the last trimester so for a relatively quick-fix try to use pillows to your advantage. Depending on how you sleep, position more pillows under your head and imbetween your legs to help with cramps.

As well as this Emma says that sleeping on your left side can work wonders.



09/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsWinter nail inspiration
The longest celebrity relationshipsDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         