Sleeping positions

Again if you're having trouble sleeping, with midnight trips to the toilet, cramps and a general feeling of discomfort making it near impossible, then changing the positions that you sleep in could help.



Being comfortable whilst pregnant can be a real problem, especially in the last trimester so for a relatively quick-fix try to use pillows to your advantage. Depending on how you sleep, position more pillows under your head and imbetween your legs to help with cramps.



As well as this Emma says that sleeping on your left side can work wonders.

