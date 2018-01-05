>
>
How to combat tiredness in pregnancy
  
No Caffeine
In this article

No Caffeine


While it's not proven how much caffeine it is acceptable to drink whilst pregnant the general consensus is to restrict the quantity to around 200mg per day (that's not a lot).

Drinking tea and coffee whilst pregnant will wreak havoc with your energy levels. Caffeine reduces the levels of iron in your body by reducing the levels of absorption into your blood stream.

When you're pregnant you need all the iron you can get to keep energised so even if you think a quick cup will perk you up, in the long run it will do more harm than good.



09/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersJessica Albas maternity style
Hot celebrity men in uniformStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         