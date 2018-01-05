In this article



















No Caffeine

While it's not proven how much caffeine it is acceptable to drink whilst pregnant the general consensus is to restrict the quantity to around 200mg per day (that's not a lot).



Drinking tea and coffee whilst pregnant will wreak havoc with your energy levels. Caffeine reduces the levels of iron in your body by reducing the levels of absorption into your blood stream.



When you're pregnant you need all the iron you can get to keep energised so even if you think a quick cup will perk you up, in the long run it will do more harm than good.



