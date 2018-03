In this article



















Say no

Last but not least, arguably one of the simplest things you can do to help combat tiredness in pregnancy is to learn to say 'no'.



Taking too much on while you're pregnant is a common problem for most expectant mothers. If you can, try not to take on too much extra work in the office, turn down the extra shifts and try to let your partner take on some of the work at home.



We know that for most cases this will be a luxury, but being able to say no at least sometimes will really help.