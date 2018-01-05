Maintaining a healthy pregnancy by Professor Janice Rymer

How to have a healthy pregnancy © Stockbyte Spring is the season of new life, change and starting afresh and so it's an ideal time for a woman to follow in the footsteps of the birds and the bees and start a family of her own.



Janice Rymer, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Guy’s and Thomas’ Hospital tells soFeminine how you can remain fit and healthy during pregnancy.



Becoming pregnant is a hugely exciting time for soon-to-be parents but if it’s for the first time it can also be confusing. How much exercise should I do? What can I eat? When should I finish work?



While everything will depend on the individual, there are also some key things that prospective parents can do to make sure that both mother and baby are kept safe and well at one of the most important times in their lives.









