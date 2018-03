Drink plenty of water Drink plenty of water when pregnant © Photodisc Make sure that you drink plenty of water when you are pregnant - at least three litres a day should be enough to flush out your system and shift any bacteria out of your bladder.



Fruit juices and de-caffeinated tea or coffee also count as essential fluids that help to carry nutrients through your blood to the baby and help to reduce the chance of bladder infections.



More information...

The Institute of Medicine recommends that pregnant women drink 2.3 liters (roughly 6-8 glasses)