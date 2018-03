Maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy Maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy © Creatas While it can be tempting to totally ‘let go’ during pregnancy as you see your body expand with your baby, it’s best to keep your weight down.



This will not only aid weight loss once the baby is born but will also keep both you and your baby healthy throughout the nine months.



This means eating healthily with lots of fruit and veg and making sure that you remain active during pregnancy.



