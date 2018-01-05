Exercise but go gently Keep up the exercise when pregnant © Photos.com Don’t be averse to putting together an exercise routine that you can follow and adapt as your body changes.



Consulting a fitness professional when putting the routine together is a good idea.



Exercise helps in a number of ways during pregnancy - by boosting the immune system; keeping self esteem high; and increasing the levels of serotonin and dopamine in your brain, which combats depression.



If you’re unsure about what types of exercise to do and how hard you should train, discuss with your doctor as everyone is different.



Obviously avoiding contact sports is a wise idea but I would recommend gentle sports such as swimming, aqua-aerobics and yoga. Walking, or gentle jogging, is also ok in moderation.



More information...

Check out NCT's Yoga for Pregnancy for details of classes and courses near you: click here



If you're in the Leicester area, you could check out www.pregnancyfitness.co.uk. A start-up company offering specially tailored fitness for pregnant mothers-to-be.



babycentre also have some excellent advice on exercising while pregnant - click here



You can also find useful information in our own practical guide: Exercise and pregnancy





















