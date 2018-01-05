Attend your antenatal visits and antenatal classes © Comstock Attending your antenatal visits is so important as they help you to get to know your body and make yourself aware of any problems to look out for.



They are a series of checkups designed to monitor your baby’s development and your emotional and physical well being.



They give you the opportunity to speak to an expert who can give you top tips on maintaining your health and you’ll be able to discuss any worries you may have with them



Antenatal classes are slightly different as they provide you with the opportunity to meet other mums-to-be where you can compare notes, talk through your worries and share tips on maintaining a healthy pregnancy.



They are traditionally teacher-led classes where parents are taught what to do during the birth and how to deal with the first weeks of having your baby. You can also meet some great friends who you can turn to for support as time goes by.





