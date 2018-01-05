Maintain your pH-balance Femfresh Re-balance Soothing Wash © Femfresh The pH-balance of the intimate skin is different to the pH of body skin and is naturally more acidic to prevent and discourage infections.



This low, acidic nature is caused by good bacteria ‘Lactobacilli’ that naturally inhabit the vagina, helping to keep it clean and healthy.



The pH level of your vagina changes during pregnancy and may be an additional cause of irritation.



To help maintain this natural pH-balance and therefore prevent infections I would recommend using Femfresh Re-balance Soothing Wash.



