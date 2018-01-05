Avoid unhealthy food & drink What not to eat during pregnancy © Bananastock Everyone knows that drinking alcohol and smoking are big misdemeanors during pregnancy but there are also a number of other foods that I would recommend avoiding. Here's my list of what not eat during pregnancy...



Foods to avoid during pregnancy:



• Soft and blue veined cheeses such as camembert, brie and stilton (Cheddar, processed and cottage cheese is fine)



• All types of pate



• Some pre-packed salads including coleslaw and potato salad



• Ready meals or reheated foods



• Raw meat and poultry



• Unpasteurized milk and untreated water



• Foods with raw egg including mayonnaise, mousses and sauces.



• Too much oily fish such as fresh tuna, mackerel, sardines and trout. Avoid some fish completely including shark, swordfish and marlin.



• Limiting the amount of caffeine you drink



• Cutting down on foods with refined sugars like cakes and biscuits.





More information...

The NHS has a full list of foods to avoid while pregnant as well as explanations - check it out here



You can also check out " What food and drink should I avoid" on soFeminine.co.uk

















