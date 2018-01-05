>
Fertility
Maintaining a healthy pregnancy
Article in images

Avoid unhealthy food & drink

 

What not to eat during pregnancy © Bananastock - Avoid unhealthy food & drink
Everyone knows that drinking alcohol and smoking are big misdemeanors during pregnancy but there are also a number of other foods that I would recommend avoiding. Here's my list of what not eat during pregnancy...

Foods to avoid during pregnancy:

Soft and blue veined cheeses such as camembert, brie and stilton (Cheddar, processed and cottage cheese is fine)

• All types of pate

• Some pre-packed salads including coleslaw and potato salad

• Ready meals or reheated foods

Raw meat and poultry

Unpasteurized milk and untreated water

• Foods with raw egg including mayonnaise, mousses and sauces.

• Too much oily fish such as fresh tuna, mackerel, sardines and trout. Avoid some fish completely including shark, swordfish and marlin.

• Limiting the amount of caffeine you drink

• Cutting down on foods with refined sugars like cakes and biscuits.


More information...

The NHS has a full list of foods to avoid while pregnant as well as explanations - check it out here

You can also check out "What food and drink should I avoid" on soFeminine.co.uk








  
  
05/06/2010
