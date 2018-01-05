Avoid unhealthy food & drink

|
Maintaining a healthy pregnancy
Foods to avoid during pregnancy:
• Soft and blue veined cheeses such as camembert, brie and stilton (Cheddar, processed and cottage cheese is fine)
• All types of pate
• Some pre-packed salads including coleslaw and potato salad
• Ready meals or reheated foods
• Raw meat and poultry
• Unpasteurized milk and untreated water
• Foods with raw egg including mayonnaise, mousses and sauces.
• Too much oily fish such as fresh tuna, mackerel, sardines and trout. Avoid some fish completely including shark, swordfish and marlin.
• Limiting the amount of caffeine you drink
• Cutting down on foods with refined sugars like cakes and biscuits.
Parenting Editor
05/06/2010
