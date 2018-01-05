>
Fertility
Maintaining a healthy pregnancy
Eat healthily while pregnant

 

Don’t get perturbed by that big anti-eat list; there are still plenty of foods that you can eat that help you maintain the health of you and your baby. Here's my list of healthy foods and what you should eat while pregnant...

My plus-foods include:

• Plenty of fruit and vegetables (at least your usual five a day)

Lean meat and chicken. Fish - in moderation, eggs and pulses that are also good sources of iron.

Starchy foods such as bread, pasta, rice and potatoes

Fibre that helps to reduce the chance of constipation that many pregnant women suffer from. This can be found in wholegrain bread, pasta, rice, pulses and fruit and vegetables

Dairy foods including milk, cheese and yoghurt.


For more information on pregnancy diets and what to eat while pregnant you could check out the Food Standards Agency advice - click here

For more advice on nutrition and pregnancy check out our article: Eat your way to a healthy pregnancy

