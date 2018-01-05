Eat healthily while pregnant How to eat healthy while pregnant © Brand X Pictures Don’t get perturbed by that big anti-eat list; there are still plenty of foods that you can eat that help you maintain the health of you and your baby. Here's my list of healthy foods and what you should eat while pregnant...



My plus-foods include:



• Plenty of fruit and vegetables (at least your usual five a day)



• Lean meat and chicken. Fish - in moderation, eggs and pulses that are also good sources of iron.



• Starchy foods such as bread, pasta, rice and potatoes



• Fibre that helps to reduce the chance of constipation that many pregnant women suffer from. This can be found in wholegrain bread, pasta, rice, pulses and fruit and vegetables



• Dairy foods including milk, cheese and yoghurt.





