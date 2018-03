About Professor Janice Rymer MD FRCOG FRANZCOG FHEA Professor Janice Rymer Professor Janice Rymer is a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstertricians and Gynaecologists.



She is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at King’s College London School of Medicine and at Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospitals.



She is involved in teaching as well as research and has published 13 books in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.