Maternity leave: The facts about allowance, pay and rights
Maternity leave
Getting pregnant
is really exciting and will change your life forever. But if you're working there's one thing that you need to organise before your tot arrives - maternity leave
.
It's pretty simple, really, once you've found out how it works and what you need to do to get the most out of your maternity leave
.
A lot of it is about making decisions about how much you want to work during pregnancy
and when your little one is born.
We've gathered the most important facts about maternity leave
, from how much you're entitled to and how much you'll be paid for that time, to when to tell your employer and much more besides...