In this article















Telling your employer

Telling your employer that you're pregnant is really important if you want to get all of your maternity leave rights.



You have to tell them by the end of the 15th week before your baby is due. Having said that, it's best to tell your employer before then, that way you can make the most of the benefits you get while pregnant like paid time off for antenatal appointments, as well as health and safety protection at work.



When you tell your employer that you're pregnant (in writing is best), you need to let them know when you are due and the date that you want to start your maternity leave on. They should reply in writing acknowledging this and telling you the date they expect you to be back at work.



You can start maternity leave up to 11 weeks before your baby is due, but it's up to you. If you're struggling with pregnancy you might want to take off more time before your baby is born, other women might work as close to their due date as possible so that they can spend more time with their baby.



It's also worth pointing out that it's against the law for your employer to sack you because you're pregnant or want to take maternity leave.

