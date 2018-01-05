Taking time off

While you're pregnant and before you actually take maternity leave you're entitled to take paid time off for specific reasons.



For example, if you're sick during pregnancy either because of nausea or something more serious, normal sickness rules apply. And your employer can't treat you any differently if your illness is due to pregnancy.



You should also get paid time off for things like antenatal appointments, scans, antenatal classes and any other tests that you might need during pregnancy.



Your employer might ask to see appointment cards so it's worth keeping them.