Health and safety

Now we all joke about those health and safety rules, but when it comes to pregnancy they can actually be really important.



When you tell your employer that you're pregnant they are required (by law!) to do a full health and safety assessment to make sure that your work doesn't pose a danger to you and your baby.



That can include anything from working near chemicals to lifting heavy items or standing up for a long time.



It might take them a few weeks to do the assessment but if you haven't heard after a few weeks it's a good idea to check up with them.



