Maternity Pay

You can get Statutory Maternity Pay - or SMP as it's also known - if you've worked for your employer for 26 weeks before the 15th week before your due date (as a rough guide, that means that you must have started working before you get pregnant).



Your midwife will give you a MATB1 form to give to your employer. This form confirms that you're pregnant and states your expected due date.



SMP is paid for 39 weeks. For the first 6 weeks you'll get 90% of your average wage before tax (but tax and NI will then be deducted!).



After that, you'll receive a standard rate for 33 weeks which is £135.45 a week or 90% of your average earnings, whichever is lower.



If you're very lucky your employer might give you 90% of your pay for longer, or even full pay for a few months.



Oh, it's also worth pointing out that you'll get your SMP even if you don't return to work after the baby is born.



To get SMP your average salary needs to be above the official Lower Earning Limit, which is £107 a week.



In some situations you might not be entitled to SMP, read on to find out why that might be and what you can do in those situations.