Maternity leave: The facts about allowance, pay and rights
  
Maternity Allowance
Maternity Allowance


If you're self-employed, unemployed or you can't claim SMP because your wage is too low or because you haven't been working for your employer long enough, you might be able to claim maternity allowance (otherwise known as MA) instead.

You can get MA from Jobcentre Plus using the MA1 form, and you need to send over that MATB1 we mentioned earlier, plus 13 weeks' payslips or written proof of your earnings. You also need to have an SMP1 form filled out explaining why you're not eligible for SMP.

If you get MA you get either £135.45 a week of 90% of your average weekly earnings (whichever is lower) for 39 weeks.

To get MA you need to have been working for at least 26 weeks of the 15 months that end before your baby is due, but that doesn't mean you have to have worked with the same employer, and for 13 of those weeks (not necessarily in a row) you have to have earned more than £30 a week.
Sophie Herdman
03/03/2013
