>
>
Maternity leave: The facts about allowance, pay and rights
  
Paternity Leave
In this article

Paternity Leave


Time for another abbreviation? Yep! It's SPP - Statutory Paternity Paid - and it's the money that is paid by your employer so that you can have time off to look after your child when your wife, partner or civil partner gives birth or adopts a child.

There are a few things that you need to do, or have done, to get SPP.

So, you have to have been in continuous employement with the same employer for a minmum of 26 weeks by the 15th week before the baby is due and you need to earn an average of £107 or more week before tax.

You can take paternity leave for one week or two weeks in a row, and you get £135.45 a week or 90% of your average salary (as always, whichever is lower).

You get SPP during the 39 week maternity allowance that your partner is taking.

However, you can also get Additional paternity leave of up to 26 weeks at £135.45 a week if your partner goes back to work.

Oh, and don't forget that soon it will be much easier for you and your partner to share out maternity and paternity leave. You can find out more here.
Sophie Herdman
03/03/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         