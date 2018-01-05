Paternity Leave

Time for another abbreviation? Yep! It's SPP - Statutory Paternity Paid - and it's the money that is paid by your employer so that you can have time off to look after your child when your wife, partner or civil partner gives birth or adopts a child.



There are a few things that you need to do, or have done, to get SPP.



So, you have to have been in continuous employement with the same employer for a minmum of 26 weeks by the 15th week before the baby is due and you need to earn an average of £107 or more week before tax.



You can take paternity leave for one week or two weeks in a row, and you get £135.45 a week or 90% of your average salary (as always, whichever is lower).



You get SPP during the 39 week maternity allowance that your partner is taking.



However, you can also get Additional paternity leave of up to 26 weeks at £135.45 a week if your partner goes back to work.



Oh, and don't forget that soon it will be much easier for you and your partner to share out maternity and paternity leave. You can find out more here.





