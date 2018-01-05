In this article















Sure Start Grant

Last but not least, if you are on a low income and claiming certain benefits or tax credits you can apply for a Sure Start Grant.



This is a one-off payment of £500 to help to cover all of those extra costs that come with a baby.



It's a tax free grant (hooray!) and you don't have to pay it back, but you can only get it if there are no other children under 16 years old in your family.



For more information on anything to do with maternity rights, paternity rights and grants, you can visit the government website which is packed full of easy to understand information.



