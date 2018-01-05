>
Maternity leave: The facts about allowance, pay and rights
Sure Start Grant
Sure Start Grant


Last but not least, if you are on a low income and claiming certain benefits or tax credits you can apply for a Sure Start Grant.

This is a one-off payment of £500 to help to cover all of those extra costs that come with a baby.

It's a tax free grant (hooray!) and you don't have to pay it back, but you can only get it if there are no other children under 16 years old in your family.

For more information on anything to do with maternity rights, paternity rights and grants, you can visit the government website which is packed full of easy to understand information.
Sophie Herdman
03/03/2013
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
