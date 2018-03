In this article









Dressing your bump: wrap dresses

Wrap dresses are always stylish, comfortable and easy to wear. They are flattering at every stage of pregnancy, as they can be adjusted to fit your changing shape.



These simple dresses can be accessorised with sparkly jewellery, fascinators and a pretty bag, pulling your wedding outfit together perfectly.



The Elena dress from Annee Matthew is a very popular choice for pregnant wedding guests and comes in Indigo and Port.