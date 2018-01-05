>
>
>
First Trimester
Dressing your bump for a summer wedding
  
Dressing your bump: empire line tops,
In this article

Dressing your bump: empire line tops,


Empire line tops are a great choice, cut for elegant drape and flowing wonderfully over your bump.

Look for luxurious fabrics like silk, chiffon and soft jersey, and pretty detailing of pleats, ruching and gathers to fall loosely over your growing bump. These tops look divine worn with slim fit trousers to balance your shape.

This one from Mamalicious is just gorgeous and is only £35.

12/08/2010
Tags Conception First Trimester Key concerns Second Trimester Third Trimester
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meaningful tattoos to memorialise miscarriage and infant lossRare baby names
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         