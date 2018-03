Dressing your bump: gorgeous halternecks

Gorgeous halter neck styles are a great choice for special occasions, ensuring you look effortlessly fabulous. Milk’s flirty halterneck dress is perfect.



With a magically added built-in shelf-bra, this style beautifully shows off your enhanced cleavage and your baby bump.



Pretty ruffles add a flirty fun edge to this dress, whilst the adjustable tie allows for a more customized fit.



