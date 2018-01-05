Miscarriage: Misconceptions, causes and signs of miscarriage

What is a miscarriage? Miscarriages are more common than you might think - they affect around 15% of pregnancies (about 20-25% of women), yet they remain a taboo subject.



A miscarriage is a spontaneous abortion, often occurring when the embryo or foetus has a genetic abnormality or when it can't implant itself in the uterus. The majority of miscarriages happen before the first month and a half of pregnancy.



And while many women have experienced a miscarriage, a lot of women can feel isolated and alone because talking about it publically can be very painful.



Misconceptions about miscarriages General Practitioner Dr Ian Campbell, talked us through some common miscarriage misconceptions... FALSE: "Miscarriages are genetic"

It's time to debunk this myth, miscarriages are not genetic.Therefore, if your mother suffered miscarriages, it doesn't necessarily mean you're going to go through the same thing.



FALSE:"Tiredness and stress can cause a miscarriage"

Again, this is false! The effects of tiredness and stress in miscarriage haven’t been proven.



Nevertheless, there are risk factors: certain extreme work conditions (carrying heavy loads, inhaling products, exposure to lead...), long journeys, vigorous sports or tobacco and alcohol consumption increase the risks of miscarriage.



Drugs, caffeine and some medication can also, in certain cases, provoke miscarriages.



If in doubt, it's advisable to lead a balanced lifestyle - physically, emotionally and mentally.



FALSE: "Miscarriages only affect a small number of women"

One in four experience a miscarriage in early pregnancy - this amounts to about 20% of women in the UK. The risk of miscarriage also increases with age: during a late pregnancy (after the age of 40), there is a greater risk of the embryo being genetically malformed.



FALSE: "All miscarriages are the same"

There is a distinction between non-recurrent and recurrent miscarriages (when there are at least 3 successive spontaneous abortions).



The latter affects less than 1% of women. Statistics show that when a woman has had a spontaneous miscarriage, the risk of a miscarriage during her next pregnancy is slightly increased. Causes of miscarriages A miscarriage can have multiple causes:

First pregnancy

Miscarriages are more likely during a first pregnancy: the uterus isn't completely ready yet but it's not a cause for concern: the following pregnancy has every chance of success.

Genetic accident

This represents 90% of early spontaneous miscarriages. When the foetus has a genetic abnormality (trisomy, monosomy, etc), the woman's body rejects the embryo, as if it were a "foreign" body. There is no reason for the following pregnancy to be affected.



Male factor

The quality of the man's sperm can sometimes be the cause of recurrent miscarriages. Get a sperm test to be sure.



Hormonal imbalance

If successive miscarriages occur after seven or eight weeks of pregnancy, hormones could be the reason. This can be cured wth a prescription of progesterone until the 12th week of pregnancy, before the placenta takes over.

Uterine (womb) abnormality

Miscarriages can also be caused by a deformity of the uterus or cervix. Sometimes, under pressure from the uterus, the woman's cervix opens and the foetus passes out.



If the mother of the pregnant woman was prescribed Diethylstilboestrol (DES), one doesn't need to look much further: this synthetic form of oestrogen, designed to prevent miscarriages, is often the cause of miscarriages.



cervical stitching (cerclage), whereby stitches are placed in the uterus to keep the cervix closed during pregnancy. Infection

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Once again, nothing is proven: just try to live a balanced lifestyle. Don't lose sight of the fact that, in the majority of cases, miscarriages are often due to external factors, and the large majority of miscarriages have no explanation.