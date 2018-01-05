Pelvic floor exercises for after pregnancy
Not everyone will understand what your pelvic floor is and why pelvic floor exercises
are so important after pregancy, but believe us you really need to!
After pregnancy pelvic floor exercises
are more crucial than ever to make sure that everything down there is in tip top condition.
The pressure of your baby
resting on your pelvic floor for 9 months as well as giving birth
can give it a bit of a battering and to get it back to normal again requires a bit of effort on your part.
So to find out more about your pelvic floor and what you can do to keep it toned, we've put together a guide to show you what those all imporant exercises are.