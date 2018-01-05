In this article











What your pelvic floor muscles are

Your pelvic floor muscles are the group of muscles from between your legs to the base of the spine to the pubic bone at the front of your body, rather like a sling.



These muscles, ligaments and extremely solid membranes form a floor supporting the vagina, bladder and rectum.



The pelvic floor muscles give you control over when you empty your bladder or move your bowels.



They also allow you to contract your vagina and increase satisfaction during sex... hence the importance of strengthening them!

