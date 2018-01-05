>
Pelvic floor exercises for after pregnancy
  
Who needs to do them
Around 6 weeks after you give birth to your child you will have to go for a post-natal exam when your doctor will determine whether you need pelvic floor treatment.

Depending on the size of your baby and the length of your labour your doctor will be able to judge what the best course of action will be, there will be some cases where specialist treatment will be needed - which we will come to later - it's different for everyone.

However don't be mistaken into thinking that if you have a caesarean that you will not need to do your pelvic floor exercises. The weight of your baby resting on your pelvic floor for up to 9 months can still weaken them - you just probably won't be as affected as those who have a vaginal birth.

Even if you don't need any specialist treatment, you'll be reminded about the importance of doing pelvic floor exercises regularly to keep your floor healthy and strong.


