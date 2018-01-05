In this article











How to exercise your pelvic floor muscles





If you still can't quite work out where these muscles are then when you try to do the exercises for the first few times, place a couple of fingers inside your First of all, you need to identify the muscles that you'll be working, which doesn't come easily to everyone.The best way of doing this is to stop yourself mid-flow when you're urinating - it's your pelvic floor muscles doing the work! However it's not a good idea to do this too much as stopping when you're urinating can lead to other problems.If you still can't quite work out where these muscles are then when you try to do the exercises for the first few times, place a couple of fingers inside your vagina . If you feel a slight squeeze then you know you're doing it right.

Once you're comfortable with the technique, alternate between slow and fast For the slow contractions , gradually tighten the muscles and hold for 10 seconds, and for the fast contractions , tighten and relax the muscles quickly. Aim to do 10 fast and 10 slow 4 times a day.So now that you've learnt the technique, you can work on these exercises anywhere you like: at home, on the bus, even while you're at your desk...!

