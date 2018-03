In this article













My pregnant body



From stretch marks to swollen ankles, the joy of being pregnant can bring a fair few body challenges, too. Even the most glowing expectant mum harbours some concerns about what's happening to her body.



So we asked an array of experts and mums for their advice on how to cope with some of the less glamorous signs that you’re with child. Heidi Scrimgeour finds out what they said…







Image:© THINKSTOCK LLC / Jupiterimages