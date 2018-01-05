In this article













Back pain

As your baby grows your posture adapts, which can put strain on your body, causing back and pelvis pain. The hormone relaxin - present at ten times its normal concentration during pregnancy - can also cause ligaments to relax, creating pain.



Greer Goldsbrough suffered back pain during her second pregnancy, due to in part to a pelvis injury.



‘I did lots of lying on my side with cushions between my legs and under the curve of my back. Hot back treatments and baths helped, as did a corset to lift the bump away from my pelvis.’



Samantha Gillard, a physiotherapist and founder of Fit Back & Bumps (www.fitbackandbumps.co.uk) recommends maintaining good posture, getting dressed while sitting down, and avoiding standing or sitting in one position for too long.



Samantha also advises not doing household chores like cleaning the bath or vacuuming the stairs if they aggravate your pain. What’s a few weeks of lower domestic standards compared to the misery of nursing a damaged back along with a newborn?



For pregnancy related back pain try these:



Completely washable and dust-free, the Cherry Stone Neck Pillow is filled with natural cherry stones and is designed to be gently heated and wrapped around your body to relieve aches and pains. Available for £15.99 from Amazing Health - www.amazinghealth.co.uk



A support band can take the strain of your bump, relieving your pelvis and back and preventing delicate tissue damage. The Emma-Jane Maternity Support Belt is strong yet soft. It doesn't squeeze you and because it is fully adjustable, it can easily accomodate your growing bump. £9.95 from www.mumstheword.com - click to buy now

