Maternity style crisis

Kirsten Baxter, a mum of two, found the choice of clothes for new mums unappealing.



‘The openings were all poppers and totally unflattering. After pregnancy, more than ever, women want to feel pretty and glamorous, and the clothes available did nothing to help.’



To solve that problem, Kirsten set up Bella Mama, an online maternity and nursing wear boutique. Check it out at www.bellamama.co.uk



Knowing what to wear for your new body shape is daunting so style coach Jenny Borges (www.jennyborges.com) offers some tips for averting a style crisis:



‘Accessories are a fun way to draw attention away from the parts you’re not so happy with. Use an interesting scarf, necklace or a gorgeous pair of earrings to draw attention upwards.’



She also considers supportive underwear a worthwhile investment, creating a sleeker silhouette and giving new mums style confidence.



For great maternity wear try these:



www.bellamama.co.uk The best range of gorgeous dual-purpose maternity and breastfeeding tops online! www.mumstheword.co.uk

Everything for expectant mothers at any stage of pregnancy. Includes natural and organic products, gorgeous pregnancy wear and skincare options.

www.cravematernity.co.uk For style conscious, fashionable pregnant women. Luxury designs perfectly fitted to expanding bellies. www.funmum.com The leading maternity wear company for casuals, work wear, jeans and more...

