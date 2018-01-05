In this article













Acne

While some women find that their skin improves during pregnancy, others aren’t so fortunate. Acne outbreaks and skin complaints in pregnancy are common and are usually caused by hormonal changes.



Kerrie Laverty had never suffered any skin complaints until she became pregnant with her first child. She developed eczema which got worse after her baby arrived, and following two subsequent pregnancies. She finds cod liver oil capsules, cocoa butter and Vaseline hand cream work wonders.



Dr Robb Akridge, Vice President of Clinical Research at Clarisonic USA offers these classic tips for controlling skin problems during pregnancy:



‘Get plenty of sleep, avoid stress, eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, drink lots of water, and invest in a gentle skincare routine.’



His company produces the Clarisonic skincare cleansing device, safe for use in pregnancy. Using a patented sonic frequency of more than 300 movements per second, it cleanses gently and is suitable for all skin types; a bonus for pregnant skin which can shift from oily to dry and back again overnight.



For pregnancy related acne try these :



