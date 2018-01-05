>
>
>
Pregnancy

Pregnancy


Pregnancy guide

Am I pregnant?

Each woman's body experiences pregnancy in a different way. You may experience some symptoms and not others; some women may not know they are pregnant, while others experience signs that are particular to them. But what are the first signs of pregnancy?

Missed periods, painful breasts, morning sickness, tiredness in the evenings, white vaginal discharge. Even from the very start, it's common to already experience nausea and a change in appetite. You may have positive and negative mood swings as a result of hormonal changes.

NB: These signs alone cannot confirm you are pregnant. You need to take a pregnancy test for confirmation.

Read the rest of the article Are you expecting? The first signs to look out for...

 

Getting pregnant

Decided the time is right to have a baby? But simply wanting to start a family isn't always enough to get pregnant. Find out how you can increase your chances.

Pregnancy health

Find answers to your pregnancy worries and concerns here.

Lifestyle changes

Being pregnant brings about a lot of changes to your lifestyle. You have to pay particular attention to what you eat, illnesses, tiredness, sun exposure! Discover how to take care of your diet and health, as well as the precautions to take when travelling and exercising during pregnancy.

Pregnancy and sexuality

Your pregnancy will change your sex life and you need to accept and adapt to the changes in your body. This is totally natural but can sometimes be a tough issue for parents-to-be.

Check-ups and formalities

When you’re pregnant, you're closely monitored with regular check-ups. Here’s a recap of the medical check-ups and formalities.
See also: Maternity leave

Pregnancy month-by-month

Follow the essential stages of your pregnancy on a month-by-month basis.
 

And also...

> 10 essential things to do before the birth
> Discover all our pregnancy articles in soFeminine's Pregnancy section
> Discover the whole Parenting section
Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         