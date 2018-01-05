Each woman's body experiences pregnancy in a different way. You may experience some symptoms and not others; some women may not know they are pregnant, while others experience signs that are particular to them. But what are the first signs of pregnancy?



Missed periods, painful breasts, morning sickness, tiredness in the evenings, white vaginal discharge. Even from the very start, it's common to already experience nausea and a change in appetite. You may have positive and negative mood swings as a result of hormonal changes.



NB: These signs alone cannot confirm you are pregnant. You need to take a pregnancy test for confirmation. Read the rest of the article Are you expecting? The first signs to look out for...