Fertility

Roanna is 30 years old and lives with her husband, 31, in Southampton, they've just found out they're expecting again.

Roanna is a radiographer and grew up on the Isle of Wight. After working in war zones as a radiographer for the RAF she's now met the man of her dreams and has settled down to start a family.

With one baby already, and polycystic ovaries, being pregnant a second time has been a nice surprise. But no pregnancy is without some pain, so Roanna is sharing the ups and downs of growing a little brother or sister for her first son.

This is the true story of her pregnancy week by week!


