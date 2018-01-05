Roanna is 30 years old and lives with her husband, 31, in Southampton. Roanna is a radiographer and after working in war zones as a radiographer for the RAF, she's now met the man of her dreams and has settled down to start a family. With one baby already, and polycystic ovaries, being pregnant again has been a nice surprise.



Roanna is sharing the ups and downs of growing a little brother or sister for her first son. This is the true story of her pregnancy week by week!



Find out how it feels to be pregnant, the different stages of baby development and what you can expect from midwife appointments.



Every pregnancy is different and this is Roanna's story.