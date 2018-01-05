>
Roanna is getting ready for baby number 2 - and is sharing her pregnancy with sofeminine every week.

With a toddler in tow, being pregnant isn't always easy - with constant tiredness and no end of things to worry about, follow Roanna's pregnancy blog week by week to find out what it's really like being pregnant.

She'll be sharing how she is feeling, the latest news on her baby's development (aka Bean) and all the highs and lows that go with making a baby.

Giving birth | Giving birth

Roanna has been blogging about her pregnancy since finding out that she was expecting her second child. 

She's finally given birth so find out how her labour went and what it was like finally meeting her new baby.

Read her blog on giving birth - not for the faint of heart.


Meet Roanna

Roanna is 30 years old and lives with her husband, 31, in Southampton.

Roanna is a radiographer and after working in war zones as a radiographer for the RAF, she's now met the man of her dreams and has settled down to start a family.

With one baby already, and polycystic ovaries, being pregnant again has been a nice surprise.

Roanna is sharing the ups and downs of growing a little brother or sister for her first son. This is the true story of her pregnancy week by week!

Find out how it feels to be pregnant, the different stages of baby development and what you can expect from midwife appointments. 

Every pregnancy is different and this is Roanna's story. 

First trimester: Weeks 1-12

My pregnancy blog week by week
My pregnancy blog week by week: Weeks 1-5
6 weeks pregnant | Pregnancy week 6
7 weeks pregnant | Pregnancy week 7
Pregnancy blog week by week: 8 weeks pregnant
9 weeks pregnant | Pregnancy blog week 9
Pregnancy blog week by week: 10 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 11 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 12 weeks pregnant

Second trimester: Weeks 13-27

Pregnancy blog week by week: 13 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 15 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 16 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 18 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 19 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 21 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 22 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 23 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 24 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 25 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 26 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 27 weeks pregnant

Third trimester: Weeks 28-40

Pregnancy blog week by week: 28 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 29 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 30 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 31 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 32 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 33 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 34 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 35 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 36 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 37 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 38 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 39 weeks pregnant
Pregnancy blog week by week: 40 weeks pregnant
 

More about pregnancy

Sex during pregnancy
Sex during pregnancy
Maintaining a healthy pregnancy
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
