- Pregnancy Yoga Video - full routine

Pregnancy Yoga video Keeping fit in pregnancy is really important and yoga can help you get some much needed gentle exercise. Follow our pregnancy yoga video from Philips AVENT, with yoga guru Uma Dinsmore-Tuli, which will guide you safely through pregnancy yoga whether you're in the first trimester, second trimester or your third!



There's three videos - a warm up, the main routine and then a relaxtion session. There’s no need for any special clothes or equipment, just space enough to get down on the floor with a carpet or mat beneath, and an old T shirt and a pair of leggings is perfect. Yoga is best done in bare feet.



Follow each one for a gentle and relaxing work out for every trimester. Pregnancy yoga video 1 - warm up routine



Pregnancy yoga video 2 - main routine



Pregnancy yoga video 3 - relaxation



Why do pregnancy yoga? Pregnant women who practice yoga often enjoy the way that it helps to build a deep connection and bond with the unborn child: because the babies are doing yoga too. They enjoy the calming breaths and rhythmic movement, and can really sense the fact that their mum is taking time simply to send a loving and nourishing energy to them in the womb. And as an added bonus, regular practice of yoga throughout pregnancy can be of great benefit during labour, partly because the postures can help the baby to move into an optimal position for an easier birth, and partly because all those breathing practices and relaxation techniques truly come into their own as the body prepares to give birth.



