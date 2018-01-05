>
First Trimester
Pregnancy Yoga Video - full routine

More about Pregnancy Yoga

   

The class is run by pregnancy yoga guru, Uma Dinsmore-Tuli, who was first introduced to yoga at the age of four, and has been teaching yoga and meditation since 1986.

Together with her husband, Nirlipta, she founded Sitaram Partnership in 1998 to provide an authentic experience of appropriate yoga practice for the whole family - from unborn children, to their parents, siblings and grandparents.

Uma has a PhD in Communications from London University, a diploma in Yoga Therapy from the Yoga Biomedical Trust and is a recognised teacher of the British Wheel of Yoga. Uma has produced several pregnancy and family yoga CDs and, most recently, the widely acclaimed book Mother’s Breath, a definitive guide to yoga breathing, sound and awareness practices during pregnancy, birth and postnatal recovery.





  
 
