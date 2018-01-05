In this article

























Sex positions for getting pregnant



Sex positions for getting pregnant Trying for a



But while we love any excuse to snuggle up under the covers, when you're trying for a baby, you also want every time to count. Yes, it's all about effective



Women are always swapping tips on the best



We do know a few things though - you want a position that's going to make penetration as deep as possible, and you don't want his sperm to have to work against gravity (could this be any sexier?!)



Sadly, despite the old myth, we women don't have to



So while there are no official sex positions for getting pregnant, there's no harm in trying these positions out!



Good luck!



Trying for a baby is exciting, and it's also a great excuse to have some extra intimate time with your man. Especially when, according to the National Birth Records, December is the most popular time to conceive - all the more reason to be getting hot and bothered in this winter weather.But while we love any excuse to snuggle up under the covers, when you're trying for a baby, you also want every time to count. Yes, it's all about effective sex (kinky, we know).Women are always swapping tips on the best sex positions for getting pregnant - missionary, doggy style , spooning - everyone's got an opinion.But believe it or not, there isn't actually any official research out there proving which positions are best.We do know a few things though - you want a position that's going to make penetration as deep as possible, and you don't want his sperm to have to work against gravity (could this be any sexier?!)Sadly, despite the old myth, we women don't have to orgasm to get pregnant So while there are no official sex positions for getting pregnant, there's no harm in trying these positions out!Good luck!