Sex positions for getting pregnant
  
Missionary position
Missionary position


Ah the Missionary position. The classic. The fall back (literally!) plan.

It's also one of the more romantic positions, because unlike many sex positions, you and your partner are facing each other with your faces close, giving you the chance to lovingly stare into their eyes - perfect for baby making!

But that's not the only reason that this position is said to be good for getting pregnant.

When the woman is lying down on her back, her vagina is tilted towards the cervix, giving a helping hand to those sperm trying to make their way to her egg.

For extra elevation put a pillow under your hips.

Now we know, this position could get a bit monotonous, especially if you're trying to get pregnant for a whole year, so here are two other variations on the classic Missionary position...
