Sex positions for getting pregnant
  
The Glowing Triangle
The Glowing Triangle


Now this might look very similar to The Missionary position, but it's ever so slightly different.

The man here is on all fours. That gives the woman space to lift her hips towards his penis, which should allow for some good penetration.

In fact, this position is even more different than the classic Missionary because while the man keeps still, it's the woman who does all the work, rocking back and forward.

More effort for us ladies, yes, but worth it for the deeper penetration!


25/08/2013
