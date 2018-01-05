The Rock n' Roller

This is another variation on the Missionary position, with the woman on her back and the man in front.



We mainly like this one because of its name - The Rock n' Roller.



In this position the woman lies back and stretches her legs up, as if she's about to do a backwards roll (warning: do not actually do a backwards roll).



The man then kneels over her. And here's the best bit for baby making - he helps to keep her in this elevated, tilted position using his knees, while he penetrates, perfect!