Sex positions for getting pregnant
  
Doggy Style
In this article

Doggy Style


Moving on from Missionary positions, we have Doggy Style, or Rear Entry, as the more conservative like to call it.

So how does Doggy Style help you to get pregnant? Well, it allows really deep penetration, which is good for getting the sperm as close to the cervix as possible.

Also, it's got the benefit of the tipping uterus again, as the woman is normally on a slight slant.

It's not as romantic as the Missionary, but it definitely is fun!

If the classic Doggy Style doesn't do it for you, why not try the following two alternatives...
25/08/2013
