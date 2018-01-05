>
Sex positions for getting pregnant
  
The Magic Mountain
The Magic Mountain


The Magic Mountain is a variation on Doggy Style that can be a little more comfortable for us ladies.

Ok, so it takes a bit of preparation as you have to build the mountain, which can ruin the moment ever so slightly. But this way your partner gets to hug you while still deeply penetrating, which is a more romantic way to make a baby.

For this position, the woman bends over the cushions, while the man kneels behind her, with his legs on the outside of hers.

For extra baby-making ability, it might be an idea to have less cushions so you're bent over further, that way your cervix will be tilted in the right direction!
25/08/2013
