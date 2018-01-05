>
Sex positions for getting pregnant
  
The Plough
The Plough


Another rear-entry position, The Plough is one for those with strong arms and good stomach muscles.

Aside from the fact that it gives you a nice little toning workout while having sex, this position is good because it maximises the all important penetration and makes sure the woman is on a good tilt.

To get into this position, the woman lies on the edge of the bed so her hips are the last part of her on the bed, and her legs are on the edge.

She supports herself on her elbows, while the man steps between her legs which are stretched out behind her, lifts up her hips and thighs and penetrates from behind.
