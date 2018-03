Spooning

It might be that you've been trying too hard to have good 'making a baby' sex and need to relax and rekindle that closeness with your man.



Spooning - where the man and woman both lie on their sides, the man curls up behind the woman and penetrates from behind - is excellent for relaxation and affection.



The penetration isn't as good as other positions, but many people swear that being relaxed helps you to get pregnant.



For some extra soothing, spooning positions, read on...