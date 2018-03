In this article

























The Zen Pause

So this isn't technically Spooning, but it is a side-by-side position and might be considered by some to be more affectionate as you are facing your man.



You can also do this position in the middle of sex, if you fancy a calming moment.



To get into The Zen Pause, you both lie on your sides, intertwine your legs and press your chests against each other.



This is a romantic and relaxing position!