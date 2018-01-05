In this article

























The Tilt

Ok, so The Tilt isn't an official sex position name, we actually call this position The Glowing Juniper. But as you might have picked up, tilting the woman's vagina towards her cervix is said by many to increase your chances of getting preggers.Tilting is also pretty good for penetration.



For the Glowing Juniper, the woman lies on her back with her legs open and stretched out. The man sits between her knees, facing her with his legs also stretched out. The man then lifts her hips.



If your man is flexible enough, he might be able to lean down to give you a kiss. If not, we still think this is a pretty romantic position!



