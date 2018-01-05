The Dolphin

The Dolphin is an advancement on The Tilt, and is definitely one for the more flexible!



Yes, it does require more effort, but you get maximum tilting, which must be a good thing.



For The Dolphin, the women makes a bridge by pushing her hips towards the ceiling, supporting herself on her shoulders, keeping her head and neck on the floor (we told you it wasn't easy!).



The man then slots himself between her legs and helps to support her by holding her bottom. Gentle penetration is best for this position.



If you're feeling really adventurous, you can take this position to the advanced level by having the woman lift her feet off the ground.



You probably can't stay in this position for too long though, you don't want to make yourself dizzy!